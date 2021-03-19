American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.