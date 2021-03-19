Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

AP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on AP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

