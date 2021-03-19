Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

Several analysts have commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 over the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tellurian by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 277,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tellurian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 478,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tellurian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $939.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

