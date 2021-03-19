Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce sales of $1.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

