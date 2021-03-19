Analysts Expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. CoreLogic reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,513. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. CoreLogic has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

