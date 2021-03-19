Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce sales of $41.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $185.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.