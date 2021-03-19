Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Million

Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post sales of $3.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $4.86 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 243.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $26.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $34.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $147.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,371. The stock has a market cap of $484.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

