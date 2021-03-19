Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,071,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 973,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $137.85. 670,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $133.04. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

