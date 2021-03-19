Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $53,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.36. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.33. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $140.91.

