Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $39.28. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

