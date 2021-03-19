Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 19,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

