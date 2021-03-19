Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.98.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 293.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 226.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 117,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 81,782 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 288.1% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 96,693 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 278.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 216,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 159,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 160.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 937,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,588,000 after purchasing an additional 577,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
