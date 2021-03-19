Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.98.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 293.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 226.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 117,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 81,782 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 288.1% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 96,693 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 278.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 216,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 159,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 160.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 937,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,588,000 after purchasing an additional 577,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

