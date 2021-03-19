Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,031. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,400.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $725,646. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Earnings History for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

