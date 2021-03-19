Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.23

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,124,653 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £50.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.23.

In other news, insider Kerim Sener bought 108,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13). Also, insider Christopher Sangster bought 210,443 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

