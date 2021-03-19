Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Achieves $8.79 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $964,450.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00451712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00141498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00669374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

