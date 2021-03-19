AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 4,077.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,077.50 ($53.27).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total value of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Also, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total value of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35). In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,943 shares of company stock valued at $235,627,179.

AVEVA Group stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,440 ($44.94). The company had a trading volume of 620,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,590.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,948.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 176.36. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,862 ($37.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

