Axie Infinity Price Hits $5.05 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00008629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $218.12 million and $31.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.97 or 0.00634187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069216 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034743 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.