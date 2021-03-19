Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.12 ($114.26).

FRA ZAL opened at €86.56 ($101.84) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.80. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

