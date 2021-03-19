Bamco Inc. NY Has $98.68 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,931 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Twilio worth $98,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $355.45 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit