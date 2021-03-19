Bamco Inc. NY Has $98.68 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,931 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Twilio worth $98,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $355.45 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.