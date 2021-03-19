Bamco Inc. NY Sells 1,658 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of First Republic Bank worth $53,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

