Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.35

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 424123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

The firm has a market cap of $335.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

