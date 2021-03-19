Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 185.08 ($2.42).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.81 ($2.43). The company has a market capitalization of £31.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

