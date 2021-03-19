Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

