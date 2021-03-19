Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,439,000.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Lefteris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.75 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,093. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.