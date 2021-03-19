Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault Sells 7,784 Shares

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $225,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pierre Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 12th, Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 75,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,394. The firm has a market cap of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: LIBOR

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit