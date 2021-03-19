BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Frank E. Celli Sells 29,774 Shares

Mar 19th, 2021

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 3,303,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHTG. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

