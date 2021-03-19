BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Frank E. Celli Sells 29,774 Shares

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 3,303,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHTG. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

