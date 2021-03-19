Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

BDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.35 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$9.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

