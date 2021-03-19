Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$3.41. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 40,561 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDI. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.03 million and a PE ratio of -51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

