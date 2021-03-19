BMO Capital Markets Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$35.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.93.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$29.60 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.12 and a 12-month high of C$31.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

