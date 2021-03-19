BMO Capital Markets Raises Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$1.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$2.09 on Monday. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.