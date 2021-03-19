Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.