Boosted Finance Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $48.82 or 0.00082733 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $21,532.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

