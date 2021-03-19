BORA Reaches Market Capitalization of $260.30 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. BORA has a total market cap of $260.30 million and $75.84 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BORA has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00628745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069212 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024264 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00034417 BTC.

About BORA

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

