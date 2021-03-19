Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $753.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report sales of $753.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $705.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 966.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 5,394,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.06.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

