Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $3.38. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $17.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.62 to $27.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $34.44. 7,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $451,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

