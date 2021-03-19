Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextDecade.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ NEXT remained flat at $$1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 503,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.11.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
