Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT remained flat at $$1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 503,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

