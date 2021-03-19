Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $33.71

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 438,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

