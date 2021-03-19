Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $77.75

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

FWRD stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. 398,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,376. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forward Air by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Forward Air by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

