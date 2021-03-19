Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $53,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 5,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

