Brown Advisory Inc. Has $64.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,103 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $64,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.41. 93,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,254. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

