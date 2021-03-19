Brown Advisory Inc. Has $97.28 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $97,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $129.27. 244,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

