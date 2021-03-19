Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,644. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

