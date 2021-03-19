Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 78,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,371. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $459.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.