Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 125,000 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,808. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $124.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

