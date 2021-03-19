Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

