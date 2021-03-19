Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 26,728 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $323.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $278.42 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.07 and its 200 day moving average is $360.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

