Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

