Canaccord Genuity Raises SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target to $22.00

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

SharpSpring stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at $2,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

