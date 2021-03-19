CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a na rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.27. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$9.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

