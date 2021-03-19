Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3,391.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.